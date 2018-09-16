Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 8,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

MAS opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

