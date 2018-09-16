Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,530,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

