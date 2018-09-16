Momo Inc (MOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on Momo to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Momo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Momo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Momo by 31.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 63.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,990. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Momo will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.