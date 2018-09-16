Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,259 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,834,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,411,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after acquiring an additional 622,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 324.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.00 per share, with a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

MHK opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

