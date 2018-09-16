MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) CFO Buys $16,392.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CFO David C. Bjarnason acquired 600 shares of MMA Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $16,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMA Capital Management stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The company has a current ratio of 32.13, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MMA Capital Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMA Capital Management stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of MMA Capital Management worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

