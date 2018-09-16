Mithril Hits Market Cap of $103.59 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mithril has a market cap of $103.59 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004217 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006866 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009891 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003040 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,392,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.