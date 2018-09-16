MINDBODY Inc (MB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.55.

MB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Shares of MB opened at $39.55 on Friday. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83 and a beta of -0.19.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. research analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Mansbach sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $130,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,480. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueport Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in MINDBODY by 61.6% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MINDBODY by 124.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 128,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in MINDBODY by 3.1% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,372,000 after acquiring an additional 190,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MINDBODY by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.