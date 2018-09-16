Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stake Lessened by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,088 shares during the period. Mimecast makes up about 1.3% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.85% of Mimecast worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mimecast by 72.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 620,641 shares of company stock worth $25,547,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.