Micron Technology (MU) Earns Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Boston Partners increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.