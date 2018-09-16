Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Cut by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.39% of Microchip Technology worth $83,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

