Microbot Medical (MBOT) & argenx (ARGX) Critical Survey

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: ARGX) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microbot Medical and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical $120,000.00 140.40 -$7.58 million N/A N/A argenx $44.74 million 67.43 -$31.73 million ($1.40) -66.99

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 argenx 0 0 7 0 3.00

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 69.67%. argenx has a consensus price target of $133.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -62.04% -58.79% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

argenx beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.