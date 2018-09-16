MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 77.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 101.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,433,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 685,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 461,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

