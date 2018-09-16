Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Shares of CMI opened at $143.20 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

