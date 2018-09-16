Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.24 Million Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $18,055,763.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,443.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,870 shares of company stock worth $82,486,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

