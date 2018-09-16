Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

