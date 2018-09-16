Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.