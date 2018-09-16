MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 991 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,207,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,095 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,956 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,900,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:COL opened at $141.49 on Friday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.