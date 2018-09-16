MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Kroger Co (KR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,856,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,120,000 after acquiring an additional 907,367 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 696,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,533,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,621,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,820,000 after acquiring an additional 842,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MED began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $27.80 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

