MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,686 AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 926.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $183.29 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

