Meritor (MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.22.

MTOR stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Meritor has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,119,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 587,065 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,293,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,642,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 409,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

