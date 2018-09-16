Mercury Market Cap Achieves $7.41 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $882,781.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00278518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00153224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.09 or 0.06478835 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

