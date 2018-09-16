Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($114.78).

MRK stock opened at €86.40 ($100.47) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

