Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,631 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $268,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,626,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,906 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,631,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

NYSE:MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.