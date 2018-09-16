Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,605,901 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 2,799,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.10 price target (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

