MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 363,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 130,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $915.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.