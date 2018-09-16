Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Financial stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Medallion Financial worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.55 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.