Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,136,000 after buying an additional 646,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,372,000 after buying an additional 335,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,071,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,480,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.