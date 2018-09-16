Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,184. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.