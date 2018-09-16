Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 2,278 NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total value of $293,988.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,713.28, for a total value of $2,713,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $5,734,359. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,643.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,558.27 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.