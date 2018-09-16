Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.18 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 227,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,880,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,285,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,211.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,287 shares of company stock worth $1,180,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

