Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club and exchange programs, principally under the Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands and trademarks. The Company generates most of its revenues from four primary sources: selling vacation ownership products, managing our resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products and renting vacation ownership inventory. “

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VAC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.07.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.