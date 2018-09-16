Mantech International Corp (MANT) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,577.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 336,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,246.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,430 over the last ninety days. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mantech International stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mantech International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

