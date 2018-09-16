Mantech International Corp (MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $100,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430 in the last 90 days. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 90.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,425. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

