MAM Software Group (MAMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMS opened at $8.19 on Friday. MAM Software Group has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MAMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MAM Software Group in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,358.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

