Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.10. 176,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,929. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $205.22 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.58) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

