Macro Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the US dollar. Macro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Macro token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00273731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00152512 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.17 or 0.06317235 BTC.

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com . Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Macro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

