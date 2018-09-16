Macquarie Lowers Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,257,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

