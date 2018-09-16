Macquarie Lowers Dollarama (DOL) Price Target to C$49.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Macquarie from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$157.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$169.00 to C$167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$178.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.18.

TSE:DOL opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$40.31 and a 12-month high of C$56.67.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total transaction of C$2,058,854.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

