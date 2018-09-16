Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $41.38 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $41,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Deluxe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 54,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Deluxe by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,606,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $429,453.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,080.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

