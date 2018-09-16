Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 497,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $38,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,872.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 51.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 604,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 207,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

