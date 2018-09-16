Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 256,508 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 136,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 150.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 68,289 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $13,050,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 292.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

