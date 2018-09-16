Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,669.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Lincoln National worth $39,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 610,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,947 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,655,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,070,000 after buying an additional 131,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,470,000 after buying an additional 192,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,209,000 after buying an additional 130,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

