LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Dougherty & Co

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.99. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

