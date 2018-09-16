LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Dougherty & Co

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.99. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.