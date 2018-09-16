LGI Homes (LGIH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

LGIH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 15.32. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.04.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $419.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,734,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

