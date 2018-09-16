Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 994.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

In other news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $89,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,709.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Parke sold 600 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $31,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,473.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $699,043 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

