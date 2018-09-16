Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of Prospect Capital worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 136.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 192,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

