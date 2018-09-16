Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total value of $631,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.