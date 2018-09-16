Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc (V)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $147.84 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

