Leadcoin (LDC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $690,648.00 and $15,344.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00278418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00153385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.37 or 0.06361399 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

