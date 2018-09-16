Laurion Capital Management LP Has $769,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

